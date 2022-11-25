Here are the week’s top stories:
- Check out the presentations from participating vendors at our recent ChannelNext West in BC: Net2Phone and Barracuda
- We attended Acronis’ Cyberfit 2022 event down in Florida and interviewed Ezequiel Steiner
- Down in Florida, we also attended Ingram Micro’s One event, where we interviewed a few people from management, starting with Bill Brandel More to come on this!
- OffSec‘s CEO, Ning Wang, discussed the cybersecurity skills gap
- Not one, but two Channel Chief interviews this week: Fred Patterson and Timothy Puccio
- A new partner program from DomainTools
- Our Secure Connections Podcast this week was with Threatlocker
- Interesting article from Media Sonar about Risks in the new era of brand protection
- Our Women in Tech interview this week was with JumpCloud’s Cate Lochead
COMING up NEXT week: Do not miss our yearly chat with Jay McBain about our Channel Predictions for 2023! Register here