Amy Luby is the newly appointed VP of Ecosystem and Channel Chief at Seceon.

With over 28 years of experience in the IT Services industry, Amy Luby has created and grown successful businesses and communities in the MSP and cloud security space. Amy has consulted with over 1500 MSPs worldwide and built an online community of over 3000 MSPs. Amy has received multiple awards throughout her career.

Geek, Mother of 7, Entrepreneur, Managed IT Services (MSP) Innovator, Channel Advocate – she does things differently.