Julian Lee recently discussed with Marc Malafronte is Director of Channel – North America for VIPRE Security Group while on the road at a channel event. Marc recently joined the company in June 2022 with more than 20 years of sales and marketing experience in direct/channel sales. In the last few years Marc’s focus has been IT security/DR/storage/cloud and Kubernetes. Prior to joining VIPRE, Marc’s was running a team in charge of worldwide distribution and strategic accounts for CloudCheckr (NetApp Cloud). He also worked for SHI.

Marc is a sales leader with a history of translating his visions into multimillion-dollar businesses. His biggest passion is building customer and partner relationships, developing strategies, being part of a winning team, achieving big things and most of all having fun! Stay tuned for the new VIPRE partner program coming up soon!