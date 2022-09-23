Vibe Announces Availability and Pricing of Vibe S1 Interactive Smart Whiteboard

Vibe, Inc., a leader in the interactive smart whiteboard industry, announced the availability of the company’s collaboration hub, the Vibe S1 through its partner reseller program. The Vibe S1 and the rest of Vibe’s line of digital interactive smart whiteboards are designed for small and mid-sized businesses, solopreneurs, and other organizations with hybrid or distributed workforces as well as educational institutions.

Launched in June of 2022, the Vibe S1 is a digital collaboration hub and ecosystem designed for the way most companies work today. The hardware includes a digital whiteboard built with a 4K 55″ touchscreen, an i5 Processor and Wi-Fi 6 support, and a smart camera. The S1 includes a cloud-based whiteboarding app and a companion mobile app for account and whiteboard controls. The S1 runs on ChromeOS, functioning like a Chromebook while also supporting Android apps. This means users can browse the web, stream content, explain complex concepts with interactive 3D objects, and leverage all kinds of apps like PowerPoint, Miro, Figma, ClickUp, Asana, Zoom, Google Drive and more. Users can participate in brainstorming or group review sessions from their laptop, tablet, or phone, whether in the room or working remotely.

“Today’s workforce is increasingly split between the office, the home and other remote locations. Our Vibe S1 smartboard and collaboration hub is designed to bridge the gap between the office and the distributed workforce,” said Charles Yang, CEO of Vibe. “Our reseller program will partner us with MSPs and SIs who work with this sort of organization. We look forward to working with partners to bring value to our customers as we enter into the next phase of growth of the company.”

