Here are some of the stories this past week:
- Check out the last interviews we did while at the recent Ingram Micro ONE event in Nashville
- Learn from Ontinue about what AI-powered MXDR means
- New program from SIEM provider Gurucul
- New appointment from API security firm Salt Security
- Our Channel Chief interview this week was with Peter Burg of AgileBlue
- Interview with Security company TrueFort
- Our Security podcast this week was with JumpCloud on Identity Management
- New product release from network and email security solutions provider SECNAP
- Another acquisition for AppDirect
- Industry-first innovations from Proofpoint
Coming up: Next up is ChannelNext West in Alberta on October 26th and 27th. See what it is all about here! See what Extreme Networks and Expert Shane Gibson will present. PLUS, do not miss our Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystems Summit on November 16th in Ontario, CALIFORNIA. Find out more here and see what some of the speakers such as Channel Rocket will present