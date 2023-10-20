AppDirect, a leading B2B subscription commerce platform, announced it has acquired ADCom Solutions’ Network Operations Center (NOC) and VEEUE platform. ADCom Solutions is a premier managed services provider that has been designing, implementing, and providing full management capabilities for complex IT environments globally for over 35 years. This acquisition will enable AppDirect to launch a suite of managed network and infrastructure services available through its channel of 10,000 technology advisors, providing VEEUE access to the largest network of technology advisors.

ADCom Solutions’ VEEUE platform provides network and cloud monitoring with powerful analytics to deliver advanced monitoring, incident management, and business intelligence with actionable insights into the work and compute environment. The VEEUEplatform will allow AppDirect’s advisors to white label and will provide them and their customers with access to see how their technology and service providers perform. With direct insights from the VEEUE platform, AppDirect advisors can take business consultation to the next level, giving them the solutions required to solve their customers’ needs around uptime and performance.

As part of the acquisition, ADCom Solutions’ customers will continue to receive the same, if not more enhanced, services and level of support.

For more information on this acquisition, please visit www.appdirect.com. Check out our July 2023 interview with AppDirect’s COO, Renee Bergeron: https://www.e-channelnews.com/update-interview-with-appdirects-renee-bergeron/