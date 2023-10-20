Channel Rocket provides a platform built exclusively for channel partners. It allows to type in a business pain point & reveals all vendors and resources that match that pain point. Through the Cybersecurity Defense Ecosystem, partners can explore over 40 vendors and solutions they may or may not know. Find out more and register to attend the Summit event on November 16th, visit: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/cybersecurity-defense-ecosystem-summit-cdes-top-golf/