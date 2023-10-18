Salt Security, a leading API security company, announced the appointment of Michael Porat as senior vice president, corporate and business development, to drive the company’s global partner initiatives. Porat will oversee the company’s channel partner ecosystem and direct alliances with a growing set of technology partners as Salt infuses its rich API intelligence across the ecosystem.

As a partner-first company, Salt Security now reaches over 20 countries and has achieved 200 sales and technical certifications through its Essential Partner Certification Program, announced earlier this year. The Salt Essential Partner Certification Program provides Salt channel partners with deep technical training about the Salt API Protection Platform and top API security threats and vulnerabilities.

The appointment of Porat also follows the announcement of the Salt Security Technology Ecosystem Partner (STEP) program last month, focused on technology alliance partners. By integrating the AI-driven behavioral API insights and API discovery capabilities of Salt with other best-of-breed technologies, Salt and its strategic partners enrich the API ecosystem and give customers a bigger picture of their attack surface.

In more recent news, the company announced the appointment of Matt Quarles and Michael Callahan as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to accelerate growth and widen the gap between Salt and its competitors.

