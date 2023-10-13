Here are some of the stories this past week:
- Check out the many interviews we did while at the recent Ingram Micro ONE event in Nashville
- Learn more about Prevention as a Service from Perception Point
- New appointment for Managed Services provider Aptum
- Interview with Dope Security, the ‘dope’ company from California
- Our Women in Tech interview this week was with channel veteran Tiffani Bova
- All about migration to the cloud with a security practice with UnifyCloud
- Our Security podcast this week was with Aqua Security on their latest Cloud Native Threat Report
- Update interview with PSA and RMM vendor Syncro
Coming up: Next up is ChannelNext West in Alberta on October 26th and 27th. See what it is all about here! See what Aruba-HPE and ZOHO will present.