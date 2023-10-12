UnifyCloud, a global ISV and cloud solutions provider focused on simplifying and accelerating modernization and digital transformation, announced the integration of Google Cloud into its CloudAtlas platform. As a Google Cloud Partner, UnifyCloud now offers its cutting-edge CloudAtlas platform to partners focused on migrating infrastructure to Google Cloud.

Leveraging more than a decade of experience accelerating cloud migrations with over 3,500 assessments and more than 8 billion lines of code analyzed, UnifyCloud is augmenting its industry-leading cloud enablement CloudAtlas software with support for migration to Google Cloud. CloudAtlas enables partners and clients to swiftly modernize infrastructure, applications, and databases to Google Cloud.



UnifyCloud has joined the Google Cloud Partner Advantage program, offering the CloudAtlas platform to help partners and clients efficiently assess infrastructure, applications and databases for cloud readiness, options, effort, and cost with comprehensive, best-in-class analyses rapidly generated for Google Cloud. CloudAtlas does this by scanning millions of lines of application code, and database schema, objects, and stored procedures in just minutes, saving IT departments hundreds, even thousands, of staff hours it would otherwise take to prepare to migrate to the cloud. The crucial analysis and insights rapidly generated by CloudAtlas enables organizations to identify cloud readiness, make well-informed cloud migration decisions and accelerate cloud adoption and digital transformation.



Marc Pinotti, CEO and co-founder of UnifyCloud, expressed enthusiasm about the CloudAtlas expansion: “This milestone marks a historic moment for UnifyCloud as we extend our vast cloud experience and expertise to Google Cloud. This broadens our reach and empowers even more partners to harness the power of CloudAtlas for seamless digital transformation. Supporting Google Cloud increases the value of CloudAtlas for partners looking to deliver more cloud options for their customers.”

In more recent news, UnifyCloud and Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, have joined forces in a strategic partnership to revolutionize the way enterprises embrace digital transformation. This collaboration aims to empower organizations, associates, and society at large to rise together for a more equitable world, future readiness, and value creation.

The partnership between UnifyCloud and Tech Mahindra combines their respective strengths and expertise to deliver comprehensive digital transformation solutions that will enable enterprises to thrive in the digital age. By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and innovative strategies, this collaboration will provide seamless integration, enhanced security, and accelerated deployment of cloud-based solutions.

Find out more at www.unifycloud.com