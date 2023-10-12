Syncro, an all-in-one professional services automation (PSA) and remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform for managed service providers (MSPs), announced the addition of the new Team plan for MSPs. Syncro is providing this new premium tier plan to equip growing MSPs with more advanced features and onboarding support that will help them better manage their team’s tasklist and business growth.

The new Team plan is designed for MSPs with multiple technicians and empowers them to organize and automate their workflows how they choose. The plan includes PowerBI reports with in-depth data aggregation and insights, more automation, stronger remote access capabilities, and ticket workflow enhancements offering more management oversight. The Team plan also provides more support convenience, giving MSPs the ability to schedule one on one troubleshooting sessions with Syncro technicians.

The addition of the Team plan allows MSPs to take advantage of features that will help them to solve the challenges that come with managing a growing business efficiently with many technicians and even more clients.

“Syncro’s first priority has been and will always be helping MSPs expand their business – from MSPs who are just starting out to MSPs who are well-established and experiencing rapid growth. The launch of the Team plan and the newest features is a direct result of listening to the needs of our growing partners and just another way we are supporting MSPs and enabling them to be more profitable,” said Emily Glass, CEO of Syncro.

To learn more, visit www.syncromsp.com. Check out our last discussion with Emily: https://www.e-channelnews.com/julian-lee-discusses-with-syncros-emily-glass/