After 14 years and more than 50 events, Dave Seibert is hosting another SMB TechFest in Southern California on Thursday Oct 19 and Friday, Oct 20, 2023.

Both days include Sessions, Breakouts, Expo Hall time and Networking. This event consists of hours of learning from expert speakers, vendors and peers. A combination of business, operations, sales & technology topics to provide you the highest value. Each event is packed with a unique combination of today’s in-demand speakers and the latest technology topics.

Learn more at https://www.smbtechfest.com/events.asp

Note: Special offer for our ECN audience, you may qualify for free accommodation. Reach out to Dave for details!