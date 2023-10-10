Aptum, a global provider of Managed Services and Advisory & Consulting Services, announced the appointment of Ian Rae as CEO and President of the company.

Ian Rae assumes the role of CEO and President following Aptum’s successful acquisition of CloudOps in January 2023. See past interview on this: https://www.e-channelnews.com/aptum-strengthens-its-hybrid-multi-cloud-msp-position-with-the-acquisition-of-cloudops/

Ian Rae will succeed Susan Bowen, who, during her remarkable five-year tenure, expanded the company’s product offerings and transformed Aptum into a global Multi-Cloud Managed Services and Advisory & Consulting Services provider.

A seasoned entrepreneur and technology visionary, Rae founded CloudOps in 2005, as well as cloud.ca, a leading Canadian cloud computing platform. He serves on the board of Air Transat and recently completed a board appointment with Genome Canada. He is actively involved as an advisor and angel investor in the Montréal, Québec, enterprise technology startup community. With his extensive expertise in cloud operations, software development, and managed services, Rae brings invaluable insights to his new leadership role.

Also, in more recent news, Aptum announced the launch of Part 2 of its annual Cloud Impact Study 2023 – Maximizing Value: Controlling Costs and Optimizing Cloud Spend. According to the study, 71 per cent of IT professionals surveyed stated that cloud-related costs make up 30 per cent or more of their total IT spend. In fact, 73 per cent of IT respondents reported that their cloud investment has resulted in higher-than-expected IT costs within the last 12 months, marking a 28 per cent increase compared to 2021 figures. More than half (52 per cent) of IT professionals admitted their organizations have wasted significant IT spend due to inefficiencies with cloud platforms and services. The report reviewed the factors causing these increased costs, which include poor planning, a lack of internal expertise, the acceleration of cloud adoption, and a lack of familiarity with complex cloud solutions.

Find out more at www.aptum.com



