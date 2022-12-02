Here are the week’s top stories:
- Check out the presentations from participating vendors at our recent ChannelNext West in BC: Datto, Cradlepoint and Scalepad
- We also did a presentation on digital transformation, check it out here
- We attended Ingram Micro One 2022 event down in Florida and interviewed Bill Steed and Anthony Karim, both from Ingram Micro Canada
- Proofpoint announced some protection innovations
- Our Channel Chief interview this week was with Unravel Data’s Ravi Vedantam
- Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Rachel Schaeffer from SuccessKPI
- Our Masterchat Episode 23 focused on boosting your cybersecurity managed services
- News from Aware and their new SMB offering
- Finally, keep an eye out on the new ecosystem we will be launching soon!
Coming up in the next few weeks: Do not miss our yearly Reseller Choice Awards and 50 Best Managed IT Companies coming up on February 2nd. Visit www.channelnext.ca for details!