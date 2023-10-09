Perception Point, a leading provider of advanced threat prevention across digital communication channels, announced the launch of its new Managed Service Provider (MSP) program. This tailored program is a significant step forward in empowering Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) with an all-encompassing suite of tools and resources to accelerate and boost business success.

Organizations of all sizes are facing a constantly-evolving and increasingly complex threat landscape as malicious actors become more sophisticated, utilizing advanced techniques and tools that leverage cutting-edge technologies like Generative AI. Perception Point provides MSPs with an easy to deploy and manage solution to prevent even the most advanced and modern threats from reaching their customers’ end-users across email, web browsers and collaboration SaaS apps. Unparalleled threat detection powered by novel AI/ML engines, computer vision and robust anti-malware technologies, combined with a partner-centric console, multi-tenancy and an integrated, fully-managed incident response service, ensure that MSPs and MSSPs spend less time managing the solution and focus more on generating business and new revenue streams.

Perception Point’s program is geared to ensure the success of its partners, providing access to the tools and assistance necessary to effectively market, sell, and manage the solution, including:

● Expert MSP Support: Direct access to sales managers, presales specialists, and marketing experts

● MSP Certification and Training: Comprehensive MSP Training and Certification Program.

● Demo and NFR Licenses: Hands-on experience with the solution.

● Partner Knowledge Center: A rich repository of technical, marketing, and sales enablement resources.

For more information about the new offering, please visit www.perception-point.io