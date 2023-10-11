dope.security, the fly-direct Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and ‘dope’ company from California, announced it has signed a distributor agreement with value added distributor (VAD) e92plus to expand its channel program in the United Kingdom. The company also announced partnerships with Softcat and Hedgehog Security to address further cybersecurity use cases for IT service providers, highlighting the opportunities for VARs and MSPs to embrace the potential of a new approach to secure web gateway (SWG) technology.

“dope.security is built as a standalone, mainstream cyber business,” said Kunal Agarwal, Founder and CEO, dope.security. “To transform the SWG space, we’re building strong foundations: channel distribution with partners who believe in passion, beautiful UX, and the Fly-Direct architecture. Both e92plus and dope value product and first class customer experience, so we’ve come together to supercharge our UK channel game. With e92plus’s network of 1000+ partners, including Softcat, and Hedgehog, we’re expanding our go-to-market to address customer challenges with the legacy approach.”

dope is a channel-first company and will lean on its relationship with e92plus to expand its presence in the UK in pursuit of long term, sustainable growth. e92plus has established its presence as the largest independent cybersecurity VAD in the UK, and will leverage its extensive experience and leading technical and marketing services to recruit and empower its partner community to accelerate the growth of dope.

The channel has suffered the brunt of faulty stopover architecture and bad customer experience, to where their end-customers have to endure unnecessary disruptions, compromised security and sluggish performance. Softcat and Hedgehog recognize the urgent need for a cutting-edge solution like dope, offering unparalleled performance, privacy and reliability, empowering the channel to restore trust and deliver an exceptional end-user experience.

To learn more about dope.security, visit https://dope.security.