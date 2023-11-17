iboss, a leading Zero Trust Edge cloud security provider, announced enhancements to its channel program, which now directs 100% of the sales of the innovative iboss Zero Trust Security Service Edge platform. The industry-leading platform is now only available for purchase through iboss’s global network of channel partners, including MSPs, Value Added Resellers, and Global Technology Distributors.



While iboss has always had a consistent and growing channel business, the company this year debuted an updated Channel Partner Program. iboss provides its channel partners with unmatched opportunities to share in the company’s growth, increase their own market share, and efficiently meet customer needs. The move to a true, 100% channel-only model comes amid efforts by iboss to streamline sales cycles across its network of more than 1,500 global channel partners—while continuing to deliver unmatched value to customers.



iboss channel partners benefit from product margins up to 2x higher than those offered by its competitors, as well as access to global tools, resources, training, and financial incentives via rebates and discounts. Notably, iboss has also increased its investment in channel marketing programs, as a means of providing active support to channel partners in reaching their revenue and growth goals.



Although technology providers globally rely on the channel for sales, the majority of vendors retain legacy direct sales team. This dynamic can create counterproductive competition between direct sales teams and the channel. The iboss channel partner program helps eliminate this competition and ensures all deal flow moves through the company’s channel partners by making it easier and more beneficial to provide the best-in-class iboss solutions their customers need.



Thousands of global organizations, including a large number of Fortune 50 companies, rely on iboss to protect and support their modern workforces. The iboss Zero Trust Security Service Edge platform replaces legacy technology like on-prem proxies and traditional VPNs with a cloud-based delivery model compliant with Zero Trust principles. As businesses increasingly migrate to hybrid and cloud environments,enabling these secure and protected connections for offsite workers will remain crucial.

