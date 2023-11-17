Sevco Security, the cloud-native CAASM platform that delivers the industry’s most accurate, continuously updated IT asset inventory, announced the launch of the Sevco Channel Partner Program, including an incentive-based program to reward channel partner representatives for driving new deals and evaluations with Sevco. This new tiered sales performance incentive fund (SPIFF) program includes generous monetary incentives and significant discounts on Sevco’s SaaS-based 4D Asset Intelligence Platform for its partners.

“We’re excited to announce the launch of the Sevco Channel Partner Program because we understand how integral channel partners are for organizations trying to understand the cyber tool landscape, simplify the procurement process, and drive immediate value by understanding how these tools deliver better outcomes together,” said Trace Sheridan, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Sevco Security. “Because our platform is able to identify previously unknown devices within an IT environment, Sevco is uniquely positioned to better help our reseller community understand their customers’ asset landscape through correlation of device, user, software and vulnerability data.”

In today’s cloud-native business environment, most organizations have the tools necessary to help secure their IT environments. However, they likely don’t have full visibility into how well those tools are deployed across company-owned assets. This lack of visibility into the assets that need to be managed and protected upends the very foundation of every major security framework, presenting a major challenge for security teams – how can you protect what you can’t see?

Sevco’s 4D Asset Intelligence Platform provides comprehensive real-time asset visibility and fulfills CIS Critical Security Control 1: actively managing, inventorying, tracking, and correcting all enterprise assets. Sevco automates discovery and remediation of security gaps, vulnerabilities, and risks. With the asset data and real-time intelligence provided by Sevco, security teams can make faster, accurate, evidence-based decisions to close security gaps that appear when devices are unprotected.

The Sevco 4D Asset Intelligence Platform integrates seamlessly with existing security stacks at scale, allowing service providers to quickly increase security operations center (SOC) efficiency and better serve their customers by protecting them from threats.

