QuSecure Inc., a leader in post-quantum cryptography (PQC), launched its new global partner program. It is the company’s first formal global channel partner program for value added resellers, systems integrators, solutions providers, and managed service providers. The launch of this new program will enable QuSecure to address the unprecedented global demand for its PQC solution.

The QuSecure Partner Program will expand the ecosystem of engaged QuSecure partners delivering unique customer value through the differentiated QuSecure quantum-resilient cryptographic solution. QuSecure’s QuProtect PQC solution enables partners by providing a significant greenfield market opportunity to develop and support the quantum resiliency needs of their customers. The QuSecure Partner Program is designed to support progressive partners looking for a first-mover advantage to build the foundation of a new quantum resilient revenue stream. The program provides formalized sales, pre-sales, and technical training focused on enabling partners to grow revenue. QuSecure also provides partners with sales and marketing benefits, along with discounts to capture new revenue opportunities.

QuSecure is the first and only U.S.-based company to offer generally available PQC software through the worldwide channel’s ecosystem with generally available, quantum-resilient solutions for partners to drive additional consulting and integration revenue streams. QuSecure partners play a crucial role in expanding QuSecure’s global reach to organizations looking to future-proof their strategies and infrastructure to protect critical data with enablement for partners to sell, integrate and support quantum resiliency for their clients.

The Partner Program was created to help partners generate new revenue opportunities and increase profitability through the creation of additional value-added cyber resiliency services. Partner services complement QuSecure’s solutions and enable partners to differentiate themselves from their competitors. With QuSecure, partners are set up for success today and into the future. For more information or to join the QuSecure partner program, visit https://www.qusecure.com/partners.

More recently, the company announced that it has been awarded an invitation-only membership into the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Global Startup Program. Admission to this prestigious program further recognizes QuSecure as a validated partner on the Software Path in the AWS Partner Network (APN), fast-tracking QuSecure’s flagship product QuProtect toward a co-selling program helping to address an immediate need around PQC protection for commercial and federal organizations.