Huntress, the managed security platform for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) and the Managed Service Providers (MSPs) that support them, announced its new Managed Detection and Response (MDR) for Microsoft 365 product.

Business email compromise and account takeover attacks are major issues hitting the SMB community especially hard, with losses in upwards of $50B according to a recent FBI public notice. And IBM’s 2023 Cost of a Data Breach Report revealed that organizations with fewer than 500 employees reported an increase in the average monetary impact of a data breach up from $2.92M in 2022 to $3.31M in 2023.

Huntress MDR for Microsoft 365 is a tailor-made solution for SMBs and mid-market, and is thwarting attackers who see them as easy targets. So instead of quick paydays, hackers are being met with a robust defense that protects identities from costly and devastating BEC attacks. By detecting and responding to suspicious logins, sweeping permission changes, and attempted privilege escalations, BEC attacks can be stopped before real damage is done.

Huntress’ analysis shows a spike in email-focused compromise, with hackers leveraging weaknesses in Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA). MDR for Microsoft 365 marks a significant expansion in the company’s offerings as it goes beyond an endpoint focused solution to incorporate identity protection in one managed platform. As a result, customers benefit from holistic protection against BEC, powered by extensive analysis of adversarial activity and expert, human-led investigation to connect the dots and outsmart today’s cybercriminals.

Find out more at www.huntress.com We also invite you to watch our previous interview with them in 2020: https://www.e-channelnews.com/hacked-out-of-business-why-the-industry-should-focus-more-on-smb-security/