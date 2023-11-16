ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, announced the launch of Endpoint Central MSP Cloud, which brings the advantages of the cloud’s scalability, flexibility, and efficiency to the remote monitoring and management (RMM) of endpoints for managed service providers (MSPs). The launch also completes the first stage of the company’s vision for a unified platform for MSPs.

MSPs need a holistic solution for remotely monitoring and managing clients’ desktops, servers, laptops and mobile devices from a central location. However, on-premises solutions come with scalability constraints and increased upfront expenses, hampering business growth. Shifting to a cloud solution offers MSPs the flexibility to scale up their resources as needed, ensuring IT costs align with their actual needs.

Highlights of Endpoint Central MSP Cloud include:

Extensive support for devices and operating systems.

A single agent for a wide range of capabilities across device management, security and compliance.

Integral remote access and troubleshooting without the need for additional setup or agents.

Extensive third-party patch automation across varied device types and environments.

Strong third-party integrations and a vast API ecosystem to promote interoperability with MSPs’ existing technology stacks.

