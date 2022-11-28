ChannelNEXT attendees have voted and the winner for the ChannelNEXT West BC Lions’ Den is Datto.

Taher Adamali, Datto-Kaseya

CONGRATULATIONS! WELL DONE! The vendor with the most votes wins and gets an award and bragging rights. While there is only one top spot, everyone who enters the Lions’ Den have our applause and respect because it’s not easy to do. The Lions’ Den has proven to be an effective and enjoyable way for channel partners to explore many vendors in a short amount of time to see if there is a fit.

We also gave out a great prize draw to thank the voters for participating. The winner for the $500 cash prize was Sanny Lai.

Learn more about Datto: www.datto.com

Here are the other vendors who entered the Lions’ Den at the ChannelNEXT West BC event.

Browse the 3-minute videos below and CLICK HERE FOR CONTACT FORM TO GET MORE INFORMATION about any of them.

Acronis

Stephen Nichols, Acronis

Acronis protects the data, applications, systems and productivity of every organization – safeguarding them against cyberattacks, hardware failures, natural disasters and human errors. They empower service providers to protect their infrastructure and the infrastructure of their clients while maintaining high profit margins. Learn more at www.acronis.com

Aruba

Cindy Beange, Aruba, an HPE Company

Aruba is the global leader in wired, wireless, and SD-WAN solutions that use AI to automate and secure the network from edge-to-cloud. Learn more at www.arubanetworks.com

Asigra

Pete Nourse, Asigra

Trusted since 1986, Asigra advanced AI-enabled data protection platform is proudly developed in and supported in North America, providing organizations around the world the ability to quickly recover their data from anywhere through a global network of IT service providers. As the industry’s most secure backup and recovery solution for servers, virtual machines, endpoint devices, databases, applications, SaaS and IaaS-based applications, Asigra protects sensitive data with anti-ransomware defense and 100% recovery assurance. More information on Asigra can be found at www.asigra.com.

Barracuda

Steve Arcoleo, Barracuda

More than 200,000 global customers trust Barracuda to safeguard their employees, data, and applications from a wide range of threats. Barracuda provides easy, comprehensive and affordable solutions for email protection, application and cloud security, network security and data protection. Visit www.barracuda.com

Cloudli

Elinor Johansen, Cloudli

Cloudli Communications, Inc. delivers feature-rich communications solutions to businesses of all types and sizes, with a track record that spans decades. Today, their solutions include Cloudli TalkNText, a work-from-anywhere unified communications app for SMBs, start-ups and entrepreneurs; VoIP connectivity solutions optimized for businesses of any size; and digital fax solutions that leverage new technologies without disrupting trusted and established workflows. Find out more at www.cloudli.com

Cradlepoint

Don Ferguson, Cradlepoint

Cradlepoint is a Boise, Idaho, company with a mission of enabling customers to Connect Beyond the limits of wired networks. They unlock the transformative power of today’s LTE and 5G cellular networks to provide an agile, reliable, and pervasive Wireless WAN edge. To find out more visit https://www.cradlepoint.com

CyberPower Systems

Noah Jacobs, CyberPower

CyberPower designs and manufactures uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution units, surge protectors, remote management hardware, power management software, mobile chargers, and connectivity products. The company serves customers in enterprise, corporate, government, education, healthcare, and small office/home office environments. CyberPower products are available through authorized distributors and sold by value-added resellers, system integrators, managed service providers, select retailers, and online resellers. For more information, visit:

https://www.cyberpowersystems.com

ITCloud

Steve Noel, IT Cloud

With a network of over 1200 reseller partners across the country and tens of thousands of backups daily, ITCloud.ca is one of Canada’s leading providers of secure cloud backup services, Microsoft cloud computing products and services, and cybersecurity solutions. Visit www.itcloud.ca

Net2Phone

Tim O’Brien, Net2Phone

Net2phone Canada’s award-winning business communication solutions work as a seamless extension of your business offering. A lucrative addition to any portfolio, our partnership has a meaningful impact on your bottom line. See www.net2phone.ca for details.

QNAP

Siimon Tsai, QNAP

QNAP (Quality Network Appliance Provider) is devoted to providing comprehensive solutions in software development, hardware design and in-house manufacturing. Focusing on storage, networking and smart video innovations, QNAP now introduce a revolutionary Cloud NAS solution that joins our cutting-edge subscription-based software and diversified service channel ecosystem. See www.qnap.com for details.

ScalePad

Luis Giraldo, ScalePad

ScalePad equips IT service providers with data-driven insights to create a better technology experience for their clients. Through ScalePad’s platform, partners can measure and monitor their clients’ digital maturity to expose risk and identify service improvement opportunities. Automated risk reports, real-time asset status, and extended warranty services are all in-platform, streamlining client buy-in and accelerating the adoption of key initiatives. Check their web site at www.scalepad.com

NOTE: ScalePad also received an award for Best in Show!

Sherweb

Costa Chatjiantoniou, Sherweb

More than 6,500 partners and 80,000 companies worldwide grow their business using Sherweb’s value-added services. They support customers with business strategies, cloud services, operations and expertise. Whatever their business, Sherweb can help them reach their full potential by creating a tailored approach to their needs. Find out what you can achieve: www.sherweb.com

ViewSonic

Deidre Deacon, ViewSonic

ViewSonic is a channel-first company with over 30 years of success rooted in the relationships we have cultivated with our partners. Today, we are more committed than ever to delivering performance, value and world class support with one of the widest array of visual engagement solutions, best-in-class service and programs to ensure that our partners thrive. As a partner, you have access to the products, promotions and support needed to grow your business. See https://partner.viewsonic.com/s/

WatchGuard Technologies

Herbert Cheung, WatchGuard

WatchGuard Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in unified cybersecurity. Their Unified Security Platform is uniquely designed for managed service providers to deliver world-class security that increases their business scale and velocity while also improving operational efficiency. Trusted by more than 17,000 security resellers and service providers to protect more than 250,000 customers, the company’s award-winning products and services span network security and intelligence, advanced endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, and secure Wi-Fi. Visit www.watchguard.com