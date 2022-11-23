Timothy Puccio has recently been appointed Senior Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Delinea. Puccio assumes leadership of Delinea’s world-class global partner ecosystem, consisting of value-added resellers, global systems integrators, strategic alliances, and technical partners.

“Partners turn to Delinea to provide cloud-ready and easy-to-use PAM solutions that help secure their customers’ digital transformations. I’m excited to develop and lead the next phase of our channel strategy and partner program,” said Puccio. “The demand for industry-recognized PAM continues to grow at a rapidly accelerating pace to keep up with modern cyber threats, and I’m looking forward to working with our ever-growing partner network to secure our customers with seamless security.”

Puccio brings over 25 years of channel and sales experience in the software industry. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President of Global Sales for Login VSI where he built the company’s global go-to-market team. Puccio was previously Channel Chief and Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances at Fuze, where he successfully led the channel sales strategy, driving broader adoption of the Fuze platform across the globe. Puccio’s past endeavors include leadership positions at Carbonite and HP Software.