Net2Phone has been around for about 15 years and underwent a successful acquisition about 4 years ago. Through this acquisition, Net2Phone now has the ability to leverage the advantages of a global entity while still maintaining a Canadian basis. Resellers have to understand VOIP is a different sale. This is why Net2Phone hooks partners up with a sales person who will sell the deal to the end customer on their behalf. In addition, the lead becomes the reseller’s property for the entire duration of the deal. Net2Phone offers a very diverse channel program. They do events every 6 months in several regions of Canada with resellers of different types. On top of this, Net2Phone boosts a less than 1% churn rate and less than 60 seconds response rate on support. Visit www.net2phone.ca for details.