Here are some of the stories you may have missed:
- New EDR solution from data protection vendor Lookout
- Interview with Chris Roeckl at Cyber Defense Automation platform AppDome
- Listen to Zoho Canada’s Managing Director talk about AI, Privacy and much more
- Learn about a new research from Lineaje about open-source software security gaps
- Our podcast this week was regarding a global threat report from UK-based NCC Group
- New partnership between Rubrik and Zscaler on the first double extorsion ransomware prevention solution
- Fulcrum acquired Viadex Global, read all about that story
- Our Women in Tech interview this week was with Kim Anstett of Trellix
Coming up soon: ChannelNext event in Deerhurst, ON on June 5-6. Check out www.channelnext.ca for details! Check out what Cradlepoint will present: https://www.e-channelnews.com/come-meet-cradlepoint-at-channelnext-central-2023/ as well as Kaseya: https://www.e-channelnews.com/come-meet-kaseya-at-channelnext-central-2023/