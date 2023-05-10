Rubrik and Zscaler announced a new partnership and technology integration to streamline data protection and compliance and boost cyber resilience. With this new integration, valuable data security insights are placed in the hands of even more security and compliance teams to strengthen data protection policies that help prevent the loss of critical business data.

As data continues to proliferate across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS environments, organizations are struggling to ensure that sensitive data is not deliberately or accidentally exfiltrated. With both data and users growing and expanding over ever more distributed landscapes and regulations, security has become top of mind for organizations.

Rubrik’s integration with Zscaler Data Loss Prevention (DLP) proactively identifies sensitive business data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS environments so that specific data protections can be implemented easily to prevent data loss. Traditionally organizations have struggled to identify sensitive data across their digital estate since scanning production systems is complex, CPU-intense, and requires separate indexing infrastructure to manage.

Rubrik is on a mission to secure the world’s data. With Zero Trust Data Security, we help organizations achieve business resilience against cyberattacks, malicious insiders, and operational disruptions. Rubrik Security Cloud, powered by machine learning, secures data across enterprise, cloud, and SaaS applications. We help organizations uphold data integrity, deliver data availability that withstands adverse conditions, continuously monitor data risks and threats, and restore businesses with their data when infrastructure is attacked.

For more information please visit www.rubrik.com

Zscaler accelerates digital transformation so customers can be more agile, efficient, resilient, and secure. The Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange platform protects thousands of customers from cyberattacks and data loss by securely connecting users, devices, and applications in any location.

For more information, please visit www.zscaler.com