Concentric AI, a leading vendor of intelligent AI-based solutions for autonomous data security posture management (DSPM), launched its new channel partner program. The program is aimed at enabling partners’ growth and success delivering the leading solution in the rapidly expanding AI-powered data risk management market to improve customers’ security posture.

With Concentric AI’s partner ecosystem in place, end users are better-positioned to realize the full value of its Semantic Intelligence™ AI-powered data risk management platform. To support and accelerate partners’ capabilities, Concentric AI is committed to building up their expertise, differentiating their skills, and maximizing their unique contributions, while equipping them to sell the leading DSPM platform. The program aims to help partners generate new recurring revenue opportunities and increase profitability and margins with new partner value-added services, enabling them to differentiate themselves from competitors.

“Our partners play a crucial role broadening the reach of our leading AI-powered data risk management solution to best meet their clients’ cloud and on-prem data protection needs,” said Karthik Krishan, Concentric AI CEO. “Our channel partner program is designed to create massive opportunities for our partners to grow with us well beyond where we can go alone. We are passionate about our partners’ success, and are committed to enabling them with the best solutions and flexibility to bring tremendous value for their customers.”

For more information, see https://www.concentric.ai or check out their past interview with e-channelnews: https://e-channelnews.com/concentric-resolves-unaddressed-data-security-threats-with-industrys-first-ai-based-data-access-governance-solution/