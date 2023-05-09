Chris Roeckl is Appdome’s Chief Product Officer and is focused on providing excellent experiences for cyber security and DevOps teams using the Appdome product. Since joining Appdome in 2016, Chris has led the company’s customer, sales, business development, and marketing teams. Previously, Chris held senior management positions at Silicon Valley companies including Pulse Secure (acquired by Ivanti), AirMagnet (acquired by Danaher), Fortinet, Infoblox, and NetScreen Technologies (acquired by Juniper Networks).

Appdome’s mission is to protect every mobile app in the world and the people who use mobile apps in their lives and at work. Appdome provides the mobile industry’s only data-driven Cyber Defense Automation platform, powered by patented artiﬁcial-intelligence based, coding technology, Threat-Events threat-aware UX/UI Control and ThreatScope Mobile XDR, to deliver 300+ Certified Secure mobile app security, anti-malware, anti-fraud, anti-cheat, MiTM attacks prevention, code obfuscation and other protections in Android & iOS apps, right inside mobile DevOps and CI/CD pipeline. Leading ﬁnancial, healthcare, government, and m-commerce brands use Appdome to protect Android & iOS apps, mobile customers, and mobile businesses globally.

