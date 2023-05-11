Fulcrum IT Partners announced the acquisition of Viadex Global Ltd and its global subsidiaries. The M&A news builds on Fulcrum’s global expansion plan and positions Viadex to accelerate and extend its proven Everything as a Service (XaaS) engagement model to Fulcrum’s expansive portfolio of customers and companies.

Headquartered in Surbiton, West London, Viadex is a fast-growth Business IT Service Provider operating across Europe and in 18 countries around the world. Specializing in enabling geo-dispersed businesses with the right IT solutions and services, Viadex profits have soared in the past two years with annual revenues growing by nearly 60 percent.

At the close of the acquisition, Viadex maintains its brand as part of Fulcrum IT Partners; Viadex CEO Dino Cooper joins the Fulcrum IT Partners Executive Leadership Team (ELT); and together the Fulcrum ELT sets expectations to expand the company’s collective international reach to 34 more countries by the end of 2024.

“Viadex has mastered delivering everything as a service and with service to U.K. and U.S. mid-market enterprise customers with global needs and distributed workforces,” says Cooper. “Joining the Fulcrum team and tapping into the power of its proven platform, portfolio, and processes brings us new and complementary capabilities that will elevate our employee experience and increase our value in the eyes of our customers and prospects. At the same time, Fulcrum’s portfolio benefits from our insanely talented team and the XaaS expertise we have in serving geo-dispersed organizations.”

As part of Fulcrum’s global goals, the team appointed IT channel leader Kelly Carter to Head of Strategy. Carter joins Fulcrum from Ingram Micro Inc., a strategic partner of Fulcrum and Viadex and the global business leader behind today’s top and emerging technology brands. Over her nearly 27-year tenure with Ingram Micro Carter held many leadership roles including most recently CFO of Ingram Micro Canada.

“I am excited to join Fulcrum’s executive leadership team as Chief Strategy Officer,” notes Carter. “My experience comes to Fulcrum at a time when businesses want and need to digitally transform and optimize operations, yet struggle to find and engage a global service provider with the skills to guide their decisions and protect their IT investments. Viadex is a proven leader and will fast-track Fulcrum’s ability to build out the global foundations we are looking for to further simplify how global IT projects and services are deployed, consumed and ultimately managed.”

Visit www.fulcrumitp.com for more details and see our last interview with Dino at: https://www.e-channelnews.com/julian-lee-discusses-with-uk-based-viadex-ceo-dino-cooper/