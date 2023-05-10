A recent NCC Group Annual Threat Monitor Report shows:

  • Ransomware attacks decrease 5% in 2022 (2,667 in 2021 to 2,531 in 2022)
  • Industrials sector was the most targeted by criminal gangs for second year running
  • North America (44%) and Europe (35%) most targeted regions
  • DDoS incidents and business email compromise (BEC) both take a larger share of attack types as threat actors explore triple extortion methods
  • Turbulence in threat landscape reflects wider grapple with major conflicts and global economic uncertainty

Julian talks with Matt Hull, Head of Cyber Threat Intelligence at UK-based NCC Group, about ransomware attacks as threat actors evolve and explore new tactics.

