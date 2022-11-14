Here are the week’s top stories:
- Check out the presentations from our recent ChannelNext West in BC: Channel Ecosystem and Selling Risks
- Our Secure Connections Podcast this week was with Australia-based PartnerElevate
- Major release news from security vendor, ESET
- We discussed upcoming security trends with Park Place Technologies
- Our Masterchat this month was on ShadowIT: Do not miss!
- ChannelNext sponsor Cradlepoint released 5G optimized SD-WAN
- Also spoke about new products with another security vendor, Beachhead Solutions
COMING up: Do not miss our yearly chat with Jay McBain about our Channel Predictions for 2023! Register here