Keith Palumbo, CEO and Co-Founder of Auguria, discussed the company’s innovative approach to reducing data overload in security operations. Their technology can significantly reduce data volumes, leading to increased productivity, cost reduction, and more efficient workers for MSPs and MDRs. The conversation also highlighted the importance of leveraging technology, specifically AI and machine learning, to address market challenges and combat the growing threat posed by threat actors. The focus on channel partners and the upcoming market launch underscored the commitment to engaging with the channel and addressing persistent problems in the market, such as the growing challenge of managing data in the face of compliance and regulations.