After the recent closure of our main IT industry news media competitor in Canada, you’d think we’d be celebrating, but we’re not!

By default, we are now the longest-running news media organization in the Canadian channel, and while the collapse of our competition drove us to #1, that was never our goal. We simply wanted to be a relevant news media organization for our channel community, which we have served for the past three decades.

The news media has come under increasing strain over the last decade. The news game is complicated and expensive, and advertisers are primarily concerned with ROI. The pandemic has since added to the noise by creating countless beginner “podcasters”. With AI, the news game is changing yet even more.

News media raises awareness, which is a ROI, but it cannot be quantified in terms of immediate sales leads. When you combine consistent news media coverage, effective public relations, and clever advertising, the result is a significantly greater ROI. Smart marketers understand this.

News media, like all businesses in a digital-first world, must adapt or die! Channel media is no different. Video (and podcast) content is today’s dominant media by far. Your thought leadership on social networks is crucial (particularly on LinkedIn for the IT industry).

Today, the company brand matters less than the people who represent the company. People want to hear from the people behind the brands!

eChannelNEWS is constantly evolving to ensure we meet the needs of our community and always go towards where the “puck” is going. We always believe we can do better!

We remain committed to providing the best news that will help our channel community overcome challenges and expand their businesses. If it’s about the Channel, we’re on it!

