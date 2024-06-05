XM Cyber announced findings from its third annual State of Exposure Management Report, produced in collaboration with the Cyentia Institute, which found that identity and credential misconfigurations represent a staggering 80% of security exposures across organizations, with a third of these exposures putting critical assets at direct risk of breach – a gaping attack vector actively being exploited by adversaries.

During this podcast, Zur Ulianizky, VP of Security and Research at XM Cyber, presented his company’s attack path management solutions and the importance of prioritizing remediation efforts to improve security posture. He discussed different types of security exposures, the challenge of balancing security measures with user access to systems, and the need to categorize servers based on their criticality. He also emphasized the importance of mapping critical assets and threats to prioritize security efforts and addressed the vulnerabilities in the cloud environment.

