John Stock is Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Park Place Technologies. He discussed the company’s channel partnerships and growth strategy, emphasizing the importance of partner relationships and the company’s efforts to educate and expand partnerships. John and Julian also explored the company’s services, including third-party maintenance and managed services, and the impact of sustainability on equipment lifespan and carbon footprint reduction. John provided insights into the professional services arm of the business, focusing on the ITAD and ITS components, and discussed the company’s role in environmentally friendly equipment disposal.