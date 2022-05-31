Imply Data, the company founded by the original creators of Apache Druid, announced its $100 million series D financing which values the company at $1.1 billion. This investment round was led by Thoma Bravo with participation from OMERS Growth Equity, both new investors. Existing investors Bessemer Venture Funds, Andreessen Horowitz, and Khosla Ventures also participated in the financing. This round brings Imply’s total funding raised to date to $215 million, as the company accelerates to meet the growing need for modern analytics applications.

Demand for Imply is driven by an industry evolution in analytics led by software developers. For decades, analytics have been confined to static executive dashboards and reports powered by batch-oriented data warehouses. Increasingly, leading companies including Salesforce, Netflix, and Confluent are turning to their developers to build analytics applications that deliver interactive data experiences from streaming data, and deliver real-time insights to both internal and external users. And developers at these companies, among 1,000s of others, have turned to Apache Druid, the leading real-time analytics database.

This new round of funding will enable Imply to accelerate its mission to help developers become the new heroes of analytics. “In its early days, Druid was adopted for a set of use cases in a handful of industries. Today, developers have shown its applicability across all industries – and the use cases have expanded exponentially,” stated Fangjin “FJ” Yang, CEO of Imply and Co-Founder of Apache Druid. “It’s humbling to see how Apache Druid and Imply have been so instrumental in helping our customers create competitive advantages.”

