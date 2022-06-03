Toronto, Ontario, June 2nd, 2022 – TechnoPlanet Productions Inc, a leading news media, events and channel marketing organization, has announced that it has acquired IoTSSA Inc., effectively immediately.

TechnoPlanet’s president, Julian Lee, stated: “Our in-person channel events will quickly expand throughout the United States as a result of our purchase of IoTSSA. This comes on the heels of our news media business eChannelNEWS seeing tremendous subscriber growth. We’ve been organizing channel events for the last 20 years. We will now jump from seven to nine in-person conferences plus many more virtual/livestream events this year.”

“IoTSSA’s Managing Director, Sheila Phillips, said,” “Cyber security events and members have been increasing steadily in recent years, and now we are looking to expand. About 3,000 members are now part of the IoTSSA community. With TechnoPlanet’s expertise and resources, we will be able to swiftly grow even further, which will benefit attendees and exhibitors alike. We can’t wait to get started on all of the new things we have planned.”

For now, the IoTSSA activities will continue under its existing brand with some adjustments likely next year. By working with eChannelNEWS as a news media partner, the upcoming September and January IoTSSA conferences will be delivering more value and reach a wider audience. More podcasts and video news interviews will be added on the IoTSSA website, blog, podcast platforms and now on www.e-channelnews.com.

Mastermind peer groups, Masterclasses, Lions’ Den and live-streams will eventually be included in all IoTSSA events. Everything will continue to revolve around cyber security, but it will go a lot deeper and wider.

About TechnoPlanet

For more than three decades, TechnoPlanet has been a news media, events, and channel marketing organization, headquartered in Toronto. It reaches over 80,000 channel partners in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and a few other countries. Subscribers are supported via a news website, digital newsletters, social media, live streaming and on-demand video content. The company is looking forward to what’s ahead as it enters the fourth decade of the business, particularly in today’s digital-first economy. Using best practices and creative thinking, they enable vendors and channel partners alike to develop faster, stronger, and smarter. TechnoPlanet is 100% Pure Channel. Learn more at www.technoplanet.com

About IoTSSA

IoT Security Services Association (IoTSSA) is a network of IT Channel Partners linking industry security professionals and suppliers with IT Service Providers. IoTSSA is dedicated to being at the forefront of security knowledge, education and service delivery. In order to keep their customers safe, the IoTSSA Editorial Team and Security Expert Vendor Partners provide them with the information and products they need to do so. IoTSSA offers its members access to the latest data, research, views, solutions, and information to allow them to effectively provide security services. In 2018, IoTSSA presented over 52 live security education sessions both virtual and in 7 key locations around the US. The IoTSSA website is an excellent resource for finding the latest developments in cyber security services. See www.iotssa.com