SharpenCX announced its new Global Partner Program, focused on enabling channel partners to achieve success levels, driving a unique partner experience, creating strategic alignment, and mutually acquiring new logos together. The partner program is a major move for SharpenCX on its mission to deliver engaging agent and customer experiences any time, anywhere with its agent-first, unified contact center software.

“SharpenCX is committed to creating a pure, frictionless partner experience that will enable partners to close more deals faster, and expand their markets,” says Mike Berlin, Chief Partner Officer at SharpenCX. “We’re looking forward to continuing to grow our partner community while delivering a world class, modern AI solution for customers.”

To learn more about the SharpenCX Global Partner Program, visit www.sharpencx.com