ThreatModeler, a leader in threat modeling and securing cloud infrastructure from design to deployment, announced the launch of its ThreatNet Partner Program, which is designed to help partners capitalize on the growing demand for the DevSecOps solutions their customers need to address evolving threats and mitigate risk effectively. This launch reinforces ThreatModeler’s focus on building strong relationships with committed partners that are aligned with the company’s proactive, secure-by-design approach to security.

The ThreatNet Partner Program fosters opportunities through resellers, distributors and OEM offerings, as well as through technology partners who can innovate, build and certify their own solutions that integrate with ThreatModeler’s API-based solutions. Technology partners are also eligible to receive the TMI Badge, which showcases their partnership with ThreatModeler. The key solutions offered by the program are ThreatModeler, CloudModeler and IaC Assist, all of which enable users to meet their security requirements holistically and efficiently.

“We’ve seen great success with partners integrating our solutions into their portfolio, and this program only augments the benefits we bring to the ecosystem,” said Erika Trenkle, Director of Strategic Alliances, ThreatModeler. “Our partner program rewards partners for their capabilities, growth and commitment, while also providing a competitive advantage with deal registration and predictable recurring revenue that results in sustainable customer satisfaction.”

The program offers partners access to a range of benefits, including competitive deal registration, sales support, training and certification, industry insights and marketing support. ThreatModeler has also launched a partner portal that provides comprehensive product information, a content library of marketing collateral and sales tools to facilitate deal registrations.

