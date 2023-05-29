Julian Lee discusses with Frances Edmonds about how leadership in sustainability can result in increased sales. Following the recent opening of a recycling plant in Montreal, Frances explains the partnership with The Lavergne Group, a Montreal-based recycling company, to develop an innovative closed loop process to make new HP ink cartridges and printers from recycled cartridges and plastics. Through this program, HP has kept 830 million HP cartridges, 101 million apparel hangers, and 4.37 billion post-consumer plastic bottles out of landfills by upcycling materials for continued use.

Check out sustainable procurement tools by Green Economy Canada: https://greeneconomy.ca/sustainable-it-procurement/ – all organizations can take the self assessment test.

You can also visit HP’s newly updated guide on sustainable IT procurement here: www.hp.com/go/sustainablepurchasing