ManageEngine, the enterprise IT management division of Zoho Corporation, announced that after four long years, hosted recently its Toronto User Conference. The two-day conference featured a lineup of industry analysts, qualified peers and ManageEngine experts, bringing together customers and partners to discuss innovation and sustainability in the ever-evolving IT landscape.

“Many of our Canadian customers were able to not only survive the pandemic but thrive. The role that their IT teams played proved to be vital to their success. We are delighted that ManageEngine was able to help these customers with their challenges,” said Rajesh Ganesan, president of ManageEngine.

The conference offered participants an opportunity to gain hands-on experience with new product features through a series of technical workshops, covering access management and identity protection, enterprise service management, security operations management, IT operations management and unified endpoint management.

Set up as a separate division of Zoho Corporation back in 2002, ManageEngine has built a broad suite of products from the scratch over the years thanks to the efforts of its in-house research lab. It offers over 60 products for enterprises to handle all their IT management needs and has received recognition from analysts and many industry awards.

Canada has quickly become the fourth-largest market for ManageEngine worldwide, with 30 per cent year-over-year revenue growth in 2022, led by the tremendous demand for the company’s unified endpoint management and security solution, Endpoint Central.

To support the company’s burgeoning Canadian footprint, ManageEngine launched data centres in Toronto and Montreal in January, thereby doubling its North American data capacity. Prior to this expansion, Canadian customers had their data serviced by United States data centres in Washington and Texas.

The company also has a local office in Cornwall, Ontario, from which it supports its Canadian operations. Opened last year, the Cornwall office is an example of Zoho’s philosophy of transnational localism, which aims to rejuvenate local communities and extend support to local businesses.

Additionally, ManageEngine released a survey of thousands of executives and technology professionals to examine the status, future, and risks of IT and technology use, specifically in large and enterprise-sized organizations in the US and Canada.

A summary of the main points is available online: North America – IT at Work: 2022 and beyond



