WEBCON, a global leader in process automation and enterprise low-code, released the results of a new study conducted with market research firm Vanson Bourne, looking at how CIOs are navigating digital transformation in a post-pandemic era. Among the most significant findings, a majority of CIOs surveyed (85%) said low-code applications were either very important or mission critical for their organizations; and 84% expect importance of low-code to increase over the next 12-24 months. This comes as 64% of IT organizations struggle with constantly changing business requirements, the growing volume of software (49%) and the insatiable demand for new applications (84%).

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the way people work and interact with technology. One trend that had been gaining ground for several years and took off during the pandemic was the rise in low-code and citizen development. With a potential recession on the horizon, companies facing tight budgets, and a shortage of skilled developers, low-code platforms have become the de facto choice for building applications quickly and efficiently.

“Low-code platforms speed development and lower costs for professionals and non-professionals alike, so it’s not surprising that cash-strapped and resource conscious companies are embracing low-code,” said Mike Fitzmaurice, VP North America, WEBCON. “What was surprising, however, is the extent to which low-code is no longer considered optional or experimental; companies are no longer considering whether to use it, but where and how to best deploy the technology.”

The new study found that the vast majority of CIOs agree that delivering low-code apps is less costly (89%) and faster (90%) than custom-code, and that applications built with low-code tend to offer greater flexibility and be better suited to meeting business needs (93%) than commercial (COTS) software.

The larger the organization the more they struggle with these challenges, which are also likely driving another main hurdle: excessive cost.

“These findings show companies needing more applications, more quickly, and we’re seeing a corresponding and extremely interesting trend of IT departments using low-code for a factory-like approach where IT partners with citizen developers to increase the volume and velocity of applications,” notes Fitzmaurice. “Given the trend of companies limiting the number of platforms in use, it is crucial to choose a low-code platform that not only accelerates app development but also facilitates requirements gathering, supports flexible change management, and enables continuous process improvement.”

To view the entire report please visit: https://webcon.com/the-state-of-low-code-2023-study/ or visit www.webcon.com. Also check their past interview on their partner program: https://www.e-channelnews.com/webcon-launches-new-channel-partner-program/