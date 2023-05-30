Julian Lee discusses with Eric Herzog, CMO of Infinidat, about the consistent core-to-cloud experience through Infinidat’s expanded support for hybrid cloud. With InfuzeOS Cloud Edition, Infinidat has put its comprehensive, software-defined storage capabilities into the public cloud to enable and support hybrid cloud storage deployments of enterprise customers. Lee and Herzog also delve into the top of cybersecurity, as Infinidat has made it a priority to enhance its InfiniSafe cyber storage resilience solution portfolio with cyber detection.

