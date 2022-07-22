Here are the recent top stories from E-Channelnews:
- Great article on the rise of multi-vendor channel partner ecosystems
- Cyber Defender Trustwave released new managed detection and response offerings
- GhangorCloud launches a new next-generation Information Security & Compliance solution
- Automation platform provider Liongard raises $10M to expand growth
- We discussed sustainability with LightEdge, cloud and security provider
- On-prem or off-prem with Supermicro
- We interviewed Saurabh Sharma, newly hired at cybersecurity vendor Balbix
- On the new channel programs front, NetSuite introduced a rewards program for referrals
COMING up: E-ChannelNews media will be covering the upcoming ChannelCon in Chicago, IL from August 2nd to August 4th. Read all about it here!