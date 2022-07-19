GhangorCloud, a leading provider of intelligent information security and data privacy compliance enforcement solutions, announced its patented Compliance and Privacy Enforcement (CAPE) product offering. The CAPE platform automates tasks associated with data discovery, data classification, data mapping and consumer privacy compliance enforcement in real time across all regulatory compliance mandates including GDPR, CCPA, HIPPA, PCI, PDPB, PDPL and other data privacy laws across the globe.

One of the biggest challenges that global organizations face is the pervasive risk of serious fines as mandated by consumer data privacy regulations. The EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is among the toughest data protection laws. Under the GDPR, the EU’s data protection authorities can impose fines of up to €20 million (roughly $20,372,000), or 4% of worldwide turnover for the preceding financial year – whichever is higher. Companies that fail to comply with data privacy mandates risk not only financial exposure, but also operational and reputational losses.

GhangorCloud’s CAPE solution delivers a highly scalable architecture and can be quickly deployed across an enterprise as well as multi-cloud environments. Its’ AI powered eDiscovery Engine identifies and classifies content automatically, generates privacy enforcement policies without requiring tedious manual intervention, and provides real-time enforcement of privacy mandates to minimize risk and exposure while significantly reducing total cost of ownership.

“Data compliance and privacy enforcement is a daunting task that involves multiple, complex processes and requires the ability to sieve through large volumes of data corpuses at a very high rate both on-premises and across multi-cloud environments,” said Tarique Mustafa, CEO/CTO, GhangorCloud. “Leveraging our patented Intelligent Automation Engine, the CAPE platform addresses these issues with a modern-day data compliance and privacy system for expeditious and error-free performance of complex tasks, while significantly minimizing the cost of enforcement of regulatory compliance and privacy mandates.”

For more information, see http://www.ghangorcloud.com/.