Balbix enables organizations to reduce cyber risk by identifying and mitigating their riskiest cybersecurity issues faster. The Balbix Security Cloud platform ingests data from organizations’ security and IT tools to understand every aspect of their cybersecurity posture, build a unified cyber risk model and then provide actionable insights for risk reduction. With Balbix, enterprises can automate inventory of their cloud and on-premise assets, conduct continuous risk-based vulnerability management and quantify cyber risk in dollars. Executives and operational teams can make cybersecurity decisions based on data not opinions.

They have recently announced the appointment of Saurabh Sharma as VP of Strategic Alliances and Channels to expand Balbix’s partnerships with GSIs, MSSPs and VARs. Saurabh will help Balbix’s partners add cybersecurity posture automation to their portfolios and quickly reduce their customers’ cyber risk. By investing in new routes to market, Balbix aims to accelerate its momentum. Over the past year, Balbix grew annual recurring revenue (ARR) 2.5x, doubled headcount. Balbix announced its $70M Series C funding round in March 2022.

Saurabh brings over 22 years of experience in sales, business development, alliances and strategy. Before joining Balbix, Saurabh was VP of Strategic Partnerships with Virsec Systems where he opened new revenue streams via partnerships with leading GSIs and VARs. Previously, he worked at Tech Mahindra for over a decade, most recently as VP of their Communications Business.

“With the exploding attack surface, system integrators and managed services providers are struggling to mitigate vulnerabilities and manage risk for their customers; customers who have begun to demand more automation and proactive cybersecurity posture management,” said Saurabh. “I am thrilled to be joining Balbix at this pivotal moment in the company’s growth when it is clear that Balibix’s unique offerings are crucial to the future of every organization’s cybersecurity program. Partners that add Balbix to their portfolio will deliver reduced risk to customers at lower costs as well as actionable insights for improved decision making.”

To learn more, visit www.balbix.com