Liongard is an automation platform that delivers unified visibility across the IT stack, transforming complex IT system data into a unified, actionable source of intelligence. The company announced a $10 million funding investment to expand growth and set the company on a stronger path to profitability. Liongard is a software- as-a-service platform that unlocks the intelligence hidden deep within IT systems to give Managed Service Providers (MSPs) an operational advantage that delivers both higher profits and an exceptional customer experience.

The additional investment comes from Updata Partners and TDF Ventures, with additional participation from early-stage investors, who have increased their existing investments in Liongard to support the company’s vision to provide unified visibility into key operations at MSPs.

“Since working with our first MSP partners, we’ve seen time and again the power of visibility into IT data, reducing the time they spend researching customer issues and allowing them to respond faster than their peers,” said Joe Alapat, CEO and co-founder of Liongard.

For more information, please visit www.liongard.com.