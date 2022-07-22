Ranga Bodla, VP of Field Marketing and Engagement at NetSuite, discussed their Suite Resellers Program with eChannelNEWS. Everybody is welcome. Simply register and recommend prospects. You receive a reward if they close. Although there are some restrictions, it’s incredibly intriguing to reward influencers. Something that a lot of vendors forget about or only do occasionally.

Watch for more info or visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/partners.shtml

On the heels of this, NetSuite also made two new product announcements: Analytics Warehouse and Smart Count.