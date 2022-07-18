Trustwave announced new managed detection and response (MDR) offerings built to improve threat visibility, rapidly detect and respond to threats, and boost the overall cybersecurity resilience of organizations to combat the evolving threat landscape.

Trustwave MDR and Trustwave MDR Elite provide organizations across the globe with real-time 24×7 monitoring of their hybrid multi-cloud environments for active threats and anomalies, backed by an elite team of global threat operators, threat hunters, and malware experts. Clients also receive a free subscription to Trustwave Security Colony – a battle-tested resource specifically built for CISOs that includes hundreds of toolkits, guidelines, playbooks, and assessment capabilities developed from hundreds of cybersecurity consulting engagements worldwide.

Trustwave MDR provides industry-leading threat detection and response capabilities with its award-winning Trustwave SpiderLabs threat intelligence and rapid time-to-value. Its dedicated Cyber Success Team facilitates rapid onboarding, while continually fine tuning the environment to provide the right telemetry at the right time for the right response. Through its ability to onboard and ingest telemetry from cloud sources in seconds, Trustwave can produce outcomes in less than 10 minutes and onboard its clients in 10 days or less.

“We are thrilled to offer our channel partner community these capabilities backed by our 25-year legacy as a global cybersecurity leader,” said Gary Abad, Vice President of Global Channels and Alliances, Trustwave. “As the attack surface continues to expand and threats become even more advanced, we will continue to arm our partners with the very best people, processes and technologies to future-proof our joint clients so they can consistently stay cyber resilient – now and in the future.”

Trustwave MDR Elite clients can benefit from an industry leading service level offering mean time to acknowledge (MTTA) of 15 minutes and personalized mean time to respond (MTTR) of less than 30 minutes with integrated client defined response protocols. Trustwave’s speed to respond is tailored to the client’s unique environment and provides better and faster security outcomes.

