LightEdge, a provider of colocation, cloud, and managed service solutions, partnered with Synetic Technologies to recycle 6,800 pounds of e-waste and support the Circular Computing™ movement, which has planted over 260,000 trees. For every laptop, monitor, and desktop PC that Synetic — a global provider in secure IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) and value recovery services — sends through the Circular Computing ecosystem, five trees are planted as part of the movement’s reforestation commitment.

The company is committed to reducing its carbon footprint. They have recently acquired NFINIT, who announced a $8 million infrastructure upgrade to increase energy efficiency by 20 percent. In addition, LightEdge held an Earth Day recycling event that diverted 6,800 pounds of e-waste from the landfill and helped to plant trees in Africa, India, and the U.S.

